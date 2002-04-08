Montauk Renewables, Inc. Announces Bruce Raynor is Retiring From Its Board Of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or “the Company”) ( MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), announced on Friday, December 17, 2021, that Bruce Raynor has resigned as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”), effective on February 28, 2022.



Bruce has been a valuable member of the Company’s Board, and the board of directors of its former parent company, since August 2014, including serving as the Chair of the Compensation Committee, a member of the Audit Committee, and, most recently, serving on the Environmental, Social and Corporate Responsibility Committee.

The Company and its Board would like to thank Bruce for his service and his many contributions during his tenure. Montauk has benefited greatly from his counsel and guidance, appreciates his dedication and leadership, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. ( MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

Company Contact:

John Ciroli

Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

[email protected]

(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860