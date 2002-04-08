Logo
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Redwire Corporation (RDW)

GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Redwire Corporation (f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.) (“Redwire” or the “Company”) (: RDW) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Redwire between August 11, 2021, and November 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Redwire during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the February 15, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

