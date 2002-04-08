FOLSOM, NJ , Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

SJI and REV LNG Break Ground on Four Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Facilities in Michigan

FOLSOM, NJ December 20, 2021 – SJI (:SJI) remains committed to advancing its infrastructure to meet the clean energy needs of the future. Consistent with this commitment, last week, SJI and development partner, REV LNG, LLC broke ground on renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities at four Michigan-based dairy farms, marking the partners’ first series of renewable energy projects to break ground outside of the Northeast region.

The projects will include constructing 2M gallon anaerobic digesters and related RNG facilities to capture methane produced by cow manure at each of the four farms: Double Eagle, Roto-Z, Goma and Z-Star. The projects will also entail implementing equipment that cleans the digester-produced biogas, transforming it into commercial-grade pipeline-quality renewable natural gas. REV LNG, a leader in developing RNG projects throughout North America, has led early-stage development for SJI and will preside over the construction of the RNG facilities, expected to be operational by late 2022.

“REV LNG is committed to implementing creative energy solutions that help our company and the clients we serve to reduce our carbon footprints,” said David Kailbourne, CEO, REV LNG. “I am thrilled to see these projects break ground and look forward to REV LNG and SJI’s continued partnership in this area of interest. In addition, I’d like to thank the families at Double Eagle, Roto-Z, Goma and Z-Star farms for bringing these projects to life.”

Together, the four sustainable, family-owned farms will help to produce nearly 3M therms of RNG per year. To put this into perspective, 3M therms of RNG is enough to offset the negative environmental impact of 1.8M gallons of gasoline consumed per year within the United States.

These projects fall on the heels of SJI and REV LNG’s recent announcement to begin construction on an RNG facility at Oakridge Dairy, Connecticut’s largest dairy farm. Because of SJI and REV LNG’s continued partnership in this area of strategic importance, SJI is positioned well to become a national leader in waste-to-energy projects by 2025.

“SJI recognizes that in order to achieve our goal of 100 percent carbon reduction by 2040, working collaboratively with organizations that share our same mission is critical,” said Mike Renna, President and CEO, SJI. “With that, SJI is proud to partner with REV LNG and dairy farms across the nation on these innovative clean energy projects that I am confident will result in positive environmental outcomes for the regions we serve and beyond.”

For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

About Rev LNG, LLC

REV LNG, LLC (“REV”) is a full-service supplier of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) based in Ulysses, Pennsylvania. Since the company’s inception in 2013, REV has emerged as a leading provider of mobile gas solutions including transportation logistics, marine, mobile fuel solutions, and project development. Having safely sourced and delivered thousands of LNG loads to a variety of markets including Public Utilities, Renewable Gas projects, and Exploration and Production Companies, REV is focused on providing best-in-class turnkey mobile energy service with a focus on safety and environmental stewardship. REV LNG is a minority stakeholder of NiCHe LNG, which owns and operates the Towanda LNG Facility in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. The company has been recognized for its commitment to utilizing clean fuels by the State of Pennsylvania, receiving both the Governor’s Award as well as the Penn State Marcellus Center Innovation Award. REV has also received grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for utilizing LNG in its trucking fleet. Visit http://www.revlng.com for more information on REV LNG.

