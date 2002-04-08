Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference as follows:



Date: Monday, January 10, 2022 On Demand Time: 7:00AM ET Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/b39a70c0-7058-4a1f-ba97-e18b13918fc7

The presentation will be webcast on-demand and available for 30 days thereafter using the link provided above and via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: [email protected]