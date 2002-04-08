scPharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. ( SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, president & chief executive officer, will participate virtually in two upcoming investor conferences.



Events:

11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2022

Wednesday, January 5 – Friday, January 7

Registration and to submit 1x1 meeting requests: LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2022

H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference

Monday, January 10 – Thursday, January 13

A webcast of Mr. Tucker’s presentation will be available on-demand as of 7am EST, Monday, January 10.

A replay of the presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

