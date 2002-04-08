California Water Service Group Commits $600,000 to Local Community Organizations Ahead of Holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of fulfilling its purpose to enhance the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group (Group) today announced donations totaling $600,000 to local food banks and other community aid organizations ahead of the Christmas holiday. These gifts are in addition to charitable contributions regularly provided through Group’s philanthropic giving program, which do not affect customers’ water rates.



A $200,000 donation is being made to the Chico Housing Action Team in Chico, Calif., to complete its Everhart Village project. This shelter project will provide individual sleeping cabins in a community setting to behavioral health clients in Butte County as they transition from homelessness to long-term, stable housing. The contribution will cover the cost of all water-related components of Everhart Village, including creation of the storm drain system; trenching and installation of water pipes and sewer lines; installation of plumbing, toilets, sinks, and water heaters; and removal of an old well.

Group is donating another $200,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento to support its new Stockton, Calif., facilities located within federal housing projects. The funds will provide for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) lab and program at the Club’s Sierra Vista site, which serves more than 100 at-risk youth in the oldest multifamily public housing community in South Stockton, and at the Club’s second proposed location at Conway Homes.

The remaining $200,000 is being divided among food banks and other organizations that provide critical services to community members in need across Group’s service areas. Among the organizations are Second Harvest, Willows, and Monterey County Food Banks in California; the Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation in Washington; Valencia Shelter Services in New Mexico; and the Hawaii Food Basket on the Big Island.

“At California Water Service Group, we are more than just a water provider, we are part of the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “Part of our commitment to our communities is to improve the lives of those who need support. I am pleased we are able to provide these contributions to the Chico Housing Action Team, the Boys & Girls Clubs in Stockton, and other important charitable organizations who share this commitment.”

“Having the water and sewer components taken care of at Everhart Village is invaluable to making this shelter project for unhoused people with mental illness a reality, and through this partnership with California Water Service, together we will help support some of the most vulnerable in the communities we serve,” said Leslie Johnson, Executive Director of the Chico Housing Action Team.

“Federally funded housing developments in San Joaquin County are in desperate need of youth programs and services, and this funding will help offer transformational learning experiences to hundreds of low-income youth across South Stockton, providing opportunities they need to stay on track for a great future,” said Kimberly Key, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs located throughout Greater Sacramento and Stockton.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, along with Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

[email protected]

310-257-1434