California Water Service Group Commits $600,000 to Local Community Organizations Ahead of Holidays

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

California Water Service Group Commits $600,000 to Local Community Organizations Ahead of Holidays

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of fulfilling its purpose to enhance the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group (Group) today announced donations totaling $600,000 to local food banks and other community aid organizations ahead of the Christmas holiday. These gifts are in addition to charitable contributions regularly provided through Group’s philanthropic giving program, which do not affect customers’ water rates.

A $200,000 donation is being made to the Chico Housing Action Team in Chico, Calif., to complete its Everhart Village project. This shelter project will provide individual sleeping cabins in a community setting to behavioral health clients in Butte County as they transition from homelessness to long-term, stable housing. The contribution will cover the cost of all water-related components of Everhart Village, including creation of the storm drain system; trenching and installation of water pipes and sewer lines; installation of plumbing, toilets, sinks, and water heaters; and removal of an old well.

Group is donating another $200,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento to support its new Stockton, Calif., facilities located within federal housing projects. The funds will provide for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) lab and program at the Club’s Sierra Vista site, which serves more than 100 at-risk youth in the oldest multifamily public housing community in South Stockton, and at the Club’s second proposed location at Conway Homes.

The remaining $200,000 is being divided among food banks and other organizations that provide critical services to community members in need across Group’s service areas. Among the organizations are Second Harvest, Willows, and Monterey County Food Banks in California; the Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation in Washington; Valencia Shelter Services in New Mexico; and the Hawaii Food Basket on the Big Island.

“At California Water Service Group, we are more than just a water provider, we are part of the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “Part of our commitment to our communities is to improve the lives of those who need support. I am pleased we are able to provide these contributions to the Chico Housing Action Team, the Boys & Girls Clubs in Stockton, and other important charitable organizations who share this commitment.”

“Having the water and sewer components taken care of at Everhart Village is invaluable to making this shelter project for unhoused people with mental illness a reality, and through this partnership with California Water Service, together we will help support some of the most vulnerable in the communities we serve,” said Leslie Johnson, Executive Director of the Chico Housing Action Team.

“Federally funded housing developments in San Joaquin County are in desperate need of youth programs and services, and this funding will help offer transformational learning experiences to hundreds of low-income youth across South Stockton, providing opportunities they need to stay on track for a great future,” said Kimberly Key, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs located throughout Greater Sacramento and Stockton.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, along with Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

ti?nf=ODQxNTM2MCM0NjIzNzM2IzIwMTAzNDI=
California-Water-Service-Group.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment