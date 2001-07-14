Jabil Announces New Manufacturing Partnership with Carnival Corporation

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced its new partnership with Carnival+Corporation+%26amp%3B+plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), to manufacture and fulfill the Princess Medallion® in Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic. Launched in 2017, the Medallion wearable contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies and maximizes a cruise vacation in real-time based upon guests’ choices and preferences and delivers enhanced personalization at scale across every aspect of the vacation experience.

The work that will take place in Jabil’s Bajos de Haina facility will increase just-in-time, direct-to-port fulfillment of the Princess Medallion to the Princess Fleet. The facility provides over 60,000 square feet of total manufacturing space in addition to 36,000 feet of clean room, operated by a well-trained and efficient work force totaling over 600 employees, with additional positions becoming available over the next three years.

“The partnership of two Florida-based companies coming together in the Dominican Republic, where we both operate, will help Princess Cruises overcome many of the logistics gridlocks challenging the market today,” said Mike Mahaz, Vice President of Global Business Units at Jabil. “Our advanced manufacturing capabilities in one of our newest sites will meet the needs of this world-class wearable that improves the travel experience for Princess guests,” he added.

Carnival Corporation and Jabil officially unveiled the manufacturing line for the wearable device at Jabil’s Bajos de Haina facility on Monday, December 20.

“The proximity of Jabil’s state-of-the-art facilities and factory automation along with their exceptional track record across consumer, medical and military device manufacturing gives us a tremendous opportunity to support the increased demand for our experiential IoT wearables and also support good paying jobs in the Dominican Republic in the highly-desirable sector,” said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. “This development also reflects the continuation of Carnival’s impressive investment throughout the Caribbean to stimulate economic growth and prosperity across the region.”

At a time when consumers are hyper-aware of safety precautions due to the pandemic, Jabil is working diligently to support customers implementing touchless experiences with the latest in Internet of Things technology.

