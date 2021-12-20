Callon Petroleum Company Announces Appointment of Mary Shafer-Malicki to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Callon Petroleum Company Announces Appointment of Mary Shafer-Malicki to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Shafer-Malicki to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Shafer-Malicki brings valuable experience in energy, governance, and strategy to the Callon Board. Over a career spanning more than 25 years at BP, she held domestic and international leadership roles across the energy value chain, including as CEO of BP Angola. Her significant board experience includes service as Chairman of the Board for QEP Resources and as a board member for Wood plc, McDermott International Inc., and Ausenco Limited over the past ten years. Ms. Shafer-Malicki holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.

Richard Flury, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are excited to welcome Mary as an independent director to our Board. Her breadth of experience as an energy executive and corporate director will provide invaluable perspectives and complement the existing strengths of the Callon board. With three board members retiring over the next three years starting in May 2022, Mary solidifies our energy industry skill sets for the coming years. Importantly, this appointment is another example of our continuous process of thoughtful board refreshment and leading corporate governance practices that will ensure diversity of thought in the pursuit of sustainable value for all stakeholders."

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200

favicon.png?sn=DA13474&sd=2021-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-announces-appointment-of-mary-shafer-malicki-to-board-of-directors-301448485.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA13474&Transmission_Id=202112201610PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA13474&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment