Neptune Wellness Extends Mood Ring Product Line with In-Demand Pre-rolls Launching in Ontario and Alberta

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Neptune Wellness Extends Mood Ring Product Line with In-Demand Pre-rolls Launching in Ontario and Alberta

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 20, 2021

Launch marks Neptune's entry into all major cannabis product categories

Additional Mood Ring cannabis products to roll out across Canada this month

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new cannabis pre-roll product line in Alberta and Ontario. With the introduction of pre-rolls, Neptune now has an offering for every major cannabis product category in Canada.

"The pre-roll market is booming in Canada, and we're pleased to introduce this in-demand format to our popular Mood Ring product mix," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune. "With sales up almost 200% year over year, pre-rolls have become a top three best-selling product category in Ontario as consumers increasingly seek them out for their accessibility and convenience."

Mood Ring pre-rolls will initially be available in the popular Florida Citrus KushTM strain in 2 x 0.5 gram format, launching in Alberta and Ontario in January.

In addition, Neptune will introduce several new Mood Ring product formats across Canada, including:

  • Jack Flash Distillate Applicators across Alberta and Ontario, and Pure Kush Distillate Applicators in Alberta.
  • Craft Golden Berry dried flower in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario
  • High THC Oil in Alberta
  • THC/CBD Balanced Oil in Ontario.

"These product launches signify Neptune's emergence as a diversified, high quality cannabis company with a complete offering across the major cannabis forms," added Cammarata. "We continue to execute on our strategy to deliver profitable growth through our cannabis business and we look forward to adding additional branded products to our licensed Canadian footprint over the coming year."

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Mood Ring products will be donated to the planting of trees through our partnership with One Tree Planted.

For more information, please visit https://moodring.com.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

Disclaimer – Safe Harbor Forward–Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Neptune Wellness Solutions to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=MO13291&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-wellness-extends-mood-ring-product-line-with-in-demand-pre-rolls-launching-in-ontario-and-alberta-301448421.html

SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO13291&Transmission_Id=202112201615PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO13291&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment