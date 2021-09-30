VESTA ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGE

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VESTA ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 20, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of Mexico's leading pure play industrial real estate developers, today announced the departure of Elizabeth Bell from its board of directors.

Since Jaguar now owns less than their initial 5% of the Company, Jaguar determined it is appropriate for Ms. Bell to resign from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.

"On behalf of Vesta's shareholders and board, I would like to thank Liz for her important service and contributions to Vesta over the past year," said Lorenzo Dominique Berho, CEO of Vesta. "We wish her the very best in her future endeavors."

"I am extremely proud of Vesta's achievements and have truly enjoyed my brief time with this board and management team," said Bell. "Although, I feel now is the right time for me to transition off the board and focus on my other responsibilities. I'm excited to watch Vesta's continued future success."

Subsequent to her departure, Ms. Bell will be replaced by her appointed alternate board member, Ms. Daniela Berho Carranza, who has served on Vesta's board since 2014, also on the Company's Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells and develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, Vesta owned 189 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.6 million ft2 (2.9 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, focused on industries such as consumer retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices and plastics, among others. For more information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

Forward-looking statements

This communication may include statements about future events or other types of estimates in accordance with the legislation of the stock market. Statements about future events include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "anticipate", " will result", "plan", "continue "or any other similar word or phrase. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Vesta's control, which may result in material differences from what is stated or implied in the information so declared. Some of the factors that may affect results may include, but are not limited to: general and local economic and business conditions; employment levels; interest rates and regulations; uncertainties associated with the timing and amount of future financing; risks related to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the measures that governments, agencies, police forces and / or health authorities take to attend to them; the financial conditions of the tenants; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to rent vacant space; rental rates in future leases and fluctuations in exchange rates. The Company's forward-looking statements and objectives are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy and interest rates remain stable, real estate market conditions remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate, and that capital markets continue to provide access to capital and / or debt. All forward-looking statements in this release refer to the date when made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's statements to the National Banking and Securities Commission and in the latest reports to the Mexican Stock Exchange. These reports are also available on the company's website: www.vesta.com.mx

favicon.png?sn=NY12226&sd=2021-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-announces-board-of-directors-change-301448539.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12226&Transmission_Id=202112201621PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12226&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment