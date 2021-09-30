Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys Phillips 66, Organon

- Added Positions: PSX, OGN, BAX, BA, TIP, VTRS, RDS.A,
- Reduced Positions: KO, HSY, EMR, PG, SO, HRL, NVDA, PFE, TXN, DIS, BP, WY, ABBV, KHC, GWW, MRK, IBM, AXP, GIS, FDX, DUK, CLX, C, CSCO, A, T, KMI, BMY, VZ, SLB, MET, HAL, AEP, LOW,
- Deere & Co (DE) - 51,400 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 59,120 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 39,530 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 62,841 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Allstate Corp (ALL) - 67,895 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 54.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Organon & Co (OGN)
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.
