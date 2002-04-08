Perception Capital Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 20, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perception Capital Corp. II (the “Company”) announced that commencing December 20, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “PCCT” and “PCCTW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “PCCTU.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying and acquiring a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within one of the multiple sectors benefitting from secular tailwinds in industrial technology, which includes businesses focused on: mobility and autonomous motion, automation components and systems, material handling solutions, robotics, additive manufacturing, Internet of Things and connectivity; as well as the sustainability sector with businesses focused on: energy storage, advance battery technologies, the hydrogen economy, waste-to-energy, renewable energy, recycling, building energy management and technologies for clean food, water and air.

