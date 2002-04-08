The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund’s common stock:
|Special
|$.1275
|12/30/21
|12/31/21
|1/31/22
|Regular
|$.0500
|2/11/22
|2/14/22
|2/28/22
Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.1275 per share on January 31, 2022. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.050 per share on February 28, 2022.
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2021, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.6 trillion of assets, including approximately $23 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.
Contact:
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com
