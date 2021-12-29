Logo
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Make Yearly Distribution Announcements

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CEE), The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) and The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) each announced today that its Board of Directors declared the distributions set forth below. CEE’s, GF’s and EEA’s total distributions will be paid in stock except that any stockholder of record as of December 30, 2021 may elect to receive such distribution in cash.

Details for each Fund’s 2021 yearly December distributions are as follows:

Declaration- 12/20/2021 Ex-Date- 12/29/2021 Record- 12/30/2021 Payable- 1/28/2022

Fund

Ticker

Net Investment

Short-Term

Long-Term

Total

Income
per Share

Capital Gains
per Share

Capital Gains
per Share

Distribution
per Share

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.

CEE

$0.9531

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.9531

The New Germany Fund, Inc.

GF

$0.0644

$0.8375

$4.0169

$4.9188

The European Equity Fund, Inc.

EEA

$0.0735

$0.0290

$1.3610

$1.4635

For more information on each Fund, including the most recent month-end performance, visit www.dwsfunds.com or call (800) 349-4281.

Investing in foreign securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The shares of most closed-end funds, including the Funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, a fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below, or above net asset value.

Investments in funds involve risk. Additional risks of the Funds are associated with international investing, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, market risks, government regulations and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of your investment. Foreign security markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the US market. Additionally, the Funds focus their investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing their vulnerability to developments in that region and potentially subjecting the Funds’ shares to greater price volatility. Some funds have more risk than others. These include funds, such as the Funds, that allow exposure to or otherwise concentrate investments in certain sectors, geographic regions, security types, market capitalization, or foreign securities (e.g., political or economic instability, which can be accentuated in emerging market countries).

The European Union, the United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to Russian military and other actions in recent years. These sanctions have adversely affected Russian individuals, issuers and the Russian economy. Russia, in turn, has imposed sanctions targeting Western individuals, businesses and products. The various sanctions have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, not only the Russian economy, but also the economies of many countries in Europe, including countries in Central and Eastern Europe. The continuation of current sanctions or the imposition of additional sanctions may materially adversely affect the value of the Funds’ portfolios.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to US and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the Funds and their investments.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

DWS Distributors, Inc.
222 South Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606-5808
www.dws.com+%0A
Tel (800) 621-1148
© 2020 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-087260-1) (12/21)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005638r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005638/en/

