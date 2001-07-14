Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Four Local Television Stations in Springfield, MO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Four Local Television Stations in Springfield, MO

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Springfield, Missouri’s leading television stations today began broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps. Today’s launch includes KOLR (CBS), KSPR (ABC), KRBK (Fox), and KOZL-TV (MyNet).

NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NEXTGEN TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NEXTGEN TV adds a whole new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NEXTGEN TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to let viewers get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. Antenna viewers without NEXTGEN TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov%2Frescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Today’s launch in Springfield follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations in the market. Nexstar Media Inc.’s KOZL-TV has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and is broadcasting both its own programming and the programming of the other participating stations in the NEXTGEN TV format. The programming of all the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and deployment efforts across the four television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., NEXTGEN TV service is already on the air in more than 35 cities across the country. Springfield viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV set models.

About KRBK and KOZL-TV – Nexstar

KRBK and KOZL-TV are leading television stations in Springfield, MO, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. KRBK is affiliated with the FOX network and KOZL-TV is affiliated with MyNet.

About KOLR - Mission

Founded in 1996, Mission Broadcasting, Inc. operates television stations and community websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The company currently owns broadcast television stations in 26 markets across the country and has network affiliation agreements with ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW and MyNetwork. KOLR is affiliated with the CBS television network.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005879r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005879/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment