Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Four Local Television Stations in Springfield, MO

Springfield, Missouri’s leading television stations today began broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps. Today’s launch includes KOLR (CBS), KSPR (ABC), KRBK (Fox), and KOZL-TV (MyNet).

NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NEXTGEN TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NEXTGEN TV adds a whole new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NEXTGEN TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to let viewers get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. Antenna viewers without NEXTGEN TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov%2Frescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Today’s launch in Springfield follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations in the market. Nexstar Media Inc.’s KOZL-TV has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and is broadcasting both its own programming and the programming of the other participating stations in the NEXTGEN TV format. The programming of all the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and deployment efforts across the four television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., NEXTGEN TV service is already on the air in more than 35 cities across the country. Springfield viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV set models.

About KRBK and KOZL-TV – Nexstar

KRBK and KOZL-TV are leading television stations in Springfield, MO, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. KRBK is affiliated with the FOX network and KOZL-TV is affiliated with MyNet.

About KOLR - Mission

Founded in 1996, Mission Broadcasting, Inc. operates television stations and community websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The company currently owns broadcast television stations in 26 markets across the country and has network affiliation agreements with ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW and MyNetwork. KOLR is affiliated with the CBS television network.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005879/en/