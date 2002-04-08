Logo
Performance Shipping Inc. Adopts Shareholders' Rights Agreement

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. ( PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a shareholders’ rights agreement (the “Rights Agreement”) and declared a dividend of one right (the “Right”) for each share of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”) held as of December 30, 2021. The Rights Agreement has a term of ten years.

Pursuant to the Rights Agreement, each Right will entitle the shareholder to buy one one-thousandth of a share of Series A participating preferred stock at an exercise price of $50.00.

Under the Rights Agreement, the rights generally will become exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership (as defined in the Rights Agreement) of 10% or more of the Company’s Common Shares in a transaction not approved by its Board of Directors. In that situation, each holder of a right (other than the acquiring person, whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price, a number of shares of the Company’s Common Shares having a then-current market value equal to twice the exercise price.

Under the Rights Agreement’s terms, it will expire on December 20, 2031.

Additional information about the Rights Agreement is contained in a report on Form 6-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of Aframax tankers. The Company’s current fleet is employed on spot voyages, time charters, and through pool arrangements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand for our vessels, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, dry-docking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including “trade wars”, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contact:
Andreas Michalopoulos
Chief Executive Officer, Director and Secretary
Telephone: +30-216-600-2400
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.pshipping.com
Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: [email protected]
