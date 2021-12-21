Nextech AR To Host Livestream Event To Discuss Its New 3D Virtual Events Platform, Omicron and the Metaverse

Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce it will host a livestream event tomorrow, December 21, to discuss its new 3D virtual events platform, the pandemic implications for the virtual events business, and the Metaverse.

TOMORROW! Join Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg, COO Eugen Winschel and President Paul Duffy for a special livestream event to discuss positioning virtual events in the Metaverse, and the major metaverse upgrade to Nextech's ARs virtual events platform, ARitize Events 3D. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Speaking live:

CEO Evan Gappelberg

COO Eugen Winschel

President Paul Duffy

Kyle Rabinowitz

The livestream event will cover positioning virtual events in the Metaverse, and the major metaverse upgrade to Nextech's ARs virtual events platform, ARitize Events 3D. Learn how you can take your next event or training into the Metaverse with stunning upgraded augmented reality features such as 3D Virtual Sets, 3D AR Showrooms and human holograms.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Presentation time: 1:00pm EST

Registration Link: click+here+to+register

Dial-in:

+1 3462487799

Meeting ID: 95109490538

Passcode: 107877

In a recent press release, the Company announced+the+launch+of+a+major+3D+Metaverse+Upgrade to its events platform, making the opportunity for 2022 very exciting. As the pandemic continues and new variants like Omicron have emerged, the company is seeing an uptick in its virtual events business.

The 3D Competitive Edge

By successfully integrating its metaverse product offering into their events platform, immersive virtual events are now available as part of its growing suite of metaverse solutions. “ARitize Events 3D” is now able to showcase 3D products and human holograms seamlessly with its existing suite of augmented reality solutions, creating a first of its kind metaverse event platform. Video preview of the new features -+Watch+Here

To date, Nextech’s events platform has hosted hundreds of events with notable customers including Amazon, TEDx, Dell, Broad Institute, Enterprise Florida, Johnson and Johnson, Restaurants Canada and more.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms, transporting three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions for the Metaverse, however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

