Hagerty Garage + Social Goes Nationwide with Seattle Clubhouse for Driving Enthusiasts and Collectors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hagerty Garage + Social Goes Nationwide with Seattle Clubhouse for Driving Enthusiasts and Collectors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hagerty announced that it has opened its next premium clubhouse and car storage facility, Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle, which follows the openings of clubhouse locations in Delray Beach, New York, Chicago and Toronto, Canada. Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle will serve as a central gathering place for the growing collector car and driving enthusiast community in the region.

Hagerty_Garage_Social_Seattle_Opens.jpg

Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle offers members automotive related services and experiences -- including driving tours, track days, test-drive events and more. The Redmond-based facility will provide climate-controlled, dust-free storage for more than 160 classic, collector, and exotic cars and motorcycles, along with a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

"Seattle has an extremely vibrant and active driving community that we're thrilled to be a part of," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Like other Garage + Social facilities, the new location is a stones-throw from some of the best drive routes in the area – and the Pacific Northwest pulls no punches when it comes to roads and scenery."

Members of Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle will have access to an array of amenities at the facility, including a golf simulator and remote work facilities situated within a contemporary luxury setting. For those who do not have a vehicle to store but are eager to be part of the community, social memberships are available. Social members are able to attend all events organized by the clubhouse and, like storage members, have access to any Hagerty Garage + Social location across North America.

Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle occupies an existing club space, welcoming nearly 150 existing members on day one in a 49,000-square-foot building that was purpose-built in 2017.

The new Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle facility is open to members and available for tours at 7310 185th Ave NE, Redmond, WA. The clubhouse is open 7 days per week and allows 24/7 access for members by appointment. For more information on how to become a member and for updates on the upcoming Garage + Social clubhouse openings visit garageandsocial.com.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and preserve car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Hagerty_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE13671&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-garage--social-goes-nationwide-with-seattle-clubhouse-for-driving-enthusiasts-and-collectors-301448598.html

SOURCE Hagerty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE13671&Transmission_Id=202112201742PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE13671&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment