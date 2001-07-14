TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (the “Company,” “TPVG,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in technology and other high growth industries, today announced that Katherine Park and Kimberley Vogel have each been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, effective December 17, 2021. The Board now includes 8 directors, 6 of whom are independent.

“We are pleased to welcome Kathy and Kim to our board of directors at such an exciting time for our company,” said Jim Labe, chairman and chief executive officer of TPVG. “We look forward to collaborating with them and the entire board heading into 2022 as we capitalize on the robust venture capital market and strong demand for our debt financing from venture growth stage companies.”

Katherine Park

Kathy has over 20 years of debt and equity advisory experience, working with alternative investment managers and public and private companies ranging from early-stage to complex global institutions. She spent 18 years with Goldman Sachs, where she launched and led the U.S. fund and private capital raising businesses for the firm’s investment banking and securities divisions. Kathy is currently head of business development at Pagaya Investments, where she is responsible for overseeing business development for the investment management platform. She was previously Head of Business Development at Grafine Partners, where she was responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing deals, attracting new capital partners, and setting the strategy for the firm. She also brings prior experience in strategy consulting at Bain & Company and in brand management at L’Oréal. Kathy received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and graduated from Harvard College.

Kimberley Vogel

Kim has over 25 years of executive leadership, financial management, and entrepreneurial experience working with growth companies across all stages of development, including exit events. She has extensive experience in the banking, financial services and alternative investment industries, and has served as president, chief financial officer and director of both public and private companies. Kim’s experience includes leadership roles at financial services and technology companies such as BaseVenture Investing, Inc., mFoundry Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services. She also brings experience in equity research with Banc of America Securities and auditing with Sutter Health Systems and KPMG. Kim currently serves on the board of TriCo Bancshares and Tri Counties Bank. Kim received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and graduated from Saint Mary’s College.

ABOUT TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally-managed business development company focused on providing customized debt financing with warrants and direct equity investments to venture growth stage companies in technology and other high growth industries backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s sponsor, TriplePoint Capital, is a Sand Hill Road-based global investment platform which provides customized debt financing, leasing, direct equity investments and other complementary solutions to venture capital-backed companies in technology and other high growth industries at every stage of their development with unparalleled levels of creativity, flexibility and service. For more information about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpvg.com. For more information about TriplePoint Capital, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.triplepointcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, which speak only as of the date hereof.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005923r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005923/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment