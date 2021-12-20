MATTHEW KURPINSKI NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER FOR ITC HOLDINGS CORP.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MATTHEW KURPINSKI NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER FOR ITC HOLDINGS CORP.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Kurpinski has been named Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer for ITC Holdings Corp. effective Jan. 1, 2022. He succeeds Ron Hinsley, who has held a dual role and will continue as Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Fortis Inc.

Matthew_Kurpinski_ITC_Holdings.jpg

Mr. Kurpinski is responsible for all Information Technology (IT) activities at ITC, including cyber security initiatives. He supports all corporate infrastructure and applications including the Transmission Management System and Enterprise Resource Planning. Mr. Kurpinski previously served as Director, Application Support & Development at ITC, responsible for applications development, implementation and support, and served as the CIP Senior Manager.

"Matt brings a wealth of experience to the position and has proven to be an incredible asset to ITC's information technology team. The initiatives he has led are significant to operating and protecting ITC's transmission grid assets and information," said Jon Jipping, executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer for ITC Holdings Corp. "I would also thank Ron for his many contributions to ITC over the years. His leadership was instrumental in building a successful and high performing organization."

Mr. Kurpinski joined ITC in 2012. Prior to joining ITC, he worked for 22 years in the automotive sector in information technology and quality systems management.

Mr. Kurpinski earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University. He resides Northville, Mich. with his wife and youngest daughter.

ABOUT ITC HOLDINGS CORP.
ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit WWW.ITC-HOLDINGS.COM. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit WWW.FORTISINC.COM.

ITC_Holdings_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE13687&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matthew-kurpinski-named-vice-president-information-technology-and-chief-information-officer-for-itc-holdings-corp-301448591.html

SOURCE ITC Holdings Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE13687&Transmission_Id=202112201726PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE13687&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment