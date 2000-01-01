Kelly Services: A Case Study of a Reliable Trading Strategy

Many stocks have a pattern to them. With growth stocks, it can be a steady upwards trend with few interruptions. With cyclical stocks, they tend to oscillate around a central tendency. In Kelly Services' ( KELYA, Financial)( KELYB, Financial) case, the central tendency is to oscillate around the book value. Just look at the 10-year chart below to see the pattern:

Kelly Services is a staffing agency which provides temporary and permanent staff for companies in North America and Europe. Kelly is especially useful for businesses who must ramp up and ramp down quickly to handle workload and who don't want to in the hiring and firing business. Kelly supplies the staff and handles their payroll and benefits and bills the cost to the client, plus a fee for Kelly's services.

It's a tough business, as many agencies are competing for the business from a customer and competing for talent and workers. One requirement for the business is that the company must maintain a lot of working capital to fund the payroll, and there is usually a lag between what Kelly has to pay out to its workers and what it can bill its clients. The following diagram shows Kelly's working capital, which is around $400 million currently and about 8.5% of its annual revenue.

While the heavy working capital requirement is a drag on return on assets, Kelly has no long-term debt and no net debt. So there's not too much solvency risk in the stock.

Tangible book value is far in excess of the stock price. Also, tangible book value has been increasing at the rate of about 7% over the last decade. This is mainly because of the accumulation of retained earnings.

Profits are slim and erratic because of intermittent non-cash write offs. However, the company generates healthy cash flows and is able to consistently increase book value.

Conclusion

Kelly's fortunes are tied to the economy. When the economy is booming, there is a lot of demand for temporary workers and other staff. Similarly, when the economy slows, Kelly's business dries up fast. But it recovers fast too as temporary hiring and firing is the canary in the "economic coal mine." Because Kelly's stock price is so much below tangible book value, there is a huge margin of safety. However, I cannot say it's a buy and hold kind of investment on account of its relatively low return on assets and return on equity, as well as its cyclical nature.

The pattern for investing in this kind of cyclical stock is simple: it's best to buy when the stock price is below the median price-book ratio and sell when the stock is above it, in my opinion. It's a reliable trading strategy which I have exploited for some time.