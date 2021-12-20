Logo
Northwest Pipe Company to Supply Water Transmission Pipeline for Phase 1B of the Carrizo-Water Supply Project

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

The Company will produce over 89,000 feet of engineered steel pipe for the first phase of the Texas water infrastructure project for the Alliance Regional Water Authority

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure and engineered pipeline systems, has been selected by Garney Construction and the Alliance Regional Water Authority to manufacture engineered steel pipe for Phase 1B – Segment A of the Carrizo-Water Supply Project.

Northwest_Pipe_Company_Logo.jpg

The project, which will be operational by late 2023, includes new water transmission pipeline, four wells, storage tanks, pump stations, and a treatment facility. Serving the cities of San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, and other utility districts represented by the Canyon Regional Water Authority, the plant will provide 19 million gallons of water per day to these Texas communities.

Northwest Pipe Company is manufacturing over 89,000 feet, or nearly 17 miles, of water transmission pipe that will convey water from the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer to a new treatment plant. Over 5,100 tons of steel is being used to manufacture the cement mortar lined and polyurethane coated 48-inch-diameter engineered pipeline.

"The State of Texas continues to see steady growth in population and this new water treatment facility will provide water to over 225,000 residents on a daily basis," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We are pleased to again team with Garney Construction on this large Texas infrastructure project, which is using steel pipe manufactured at our nearby plant in Saginaw, Texas."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6294 • [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF13697&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-to-supply-water-transmission-pipeline-for-phase-1b-of-the-carrizo-water-supply-project-301448616.html

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF13697&Transmission_Id=202112201842PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF13697&DateId=20211220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

