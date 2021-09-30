Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Deere

Investment company Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust. As of 2021Q3, Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust owns 40 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvip+loomis+sayles+global+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,845 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,095 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,558 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 53,542 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 5,923 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 276.25%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $215.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 24,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.52%. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $338.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust still held 21,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.