Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Deere

- Added Positions: VRTX, BABA, 00700,
- Reduced Positions: DE, ORCL, MELI, AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NOVN, ADYEN, V, MSFT, ROG, CRM, FB, CRSP, NXPI, BIDU, QCOM, EXPN, ALNY, YUMC, NESN, ABEV, UAA, TCOM, ADSK, 6954, EXPD, UNA, UNA, SLB, CL, SW, RKT, SEIC, NOVO B, YUM, 01876, CLB,
For the details of LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvip+loomis+sayles+global+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,845 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,095 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,558 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 53,542 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 5,923 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 276.25%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $215.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 24,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)
Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.52%. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $338.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust still held 21,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVIP Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment