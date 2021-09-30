QVT Financial LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Nelnet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

QVT Financial LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Nelnet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company QVT Financial LP (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Nelnet Inc, 51job Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, , Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QVT Financial LP. As of 2021Q3, QVT Financial LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QVT Financial LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qvt+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QVT Financial LP
  1. MP Materials Corp (MP) - 20,128,393 shares, 60.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  2. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 111,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 46,600 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 165,735 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,476 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.23%
New Purchase: (TRIL)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 569,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nelnet Inc (NNI)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Nelnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.12, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $95.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 134,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $454.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 53,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 51job Inc (JOBS)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in 51job Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $68.1 and $78.36, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 249,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 212.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 96,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 353,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 995,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

QVT Financial LP reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 66.48%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. QVT Financial LP still held 19,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN)

QVT Financial LP reduced to a holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd by 40.25%. The sale prices were between $9.36 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. QVT Financial LP still held 723,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: (XLRN)

QVT Financial LP reduced to a holding in by 29.98%. The sale prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. QVT Financial LP still held 70,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

QVT Financial LP reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 75.62%. The sale prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $374.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. QVT Financial LP still held 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of QVT Financial LP. Also check out:

1. QVT Financial LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. QVT Financial LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QVT Financial LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QVT Financial LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider