DXC Technology Selected as Master Systems Integrator for Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport

DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been selected as Master Systems Integrator for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. DXC will be responsible for building the airport’s foundational technology platforms in preparation for its opening in 2026 and its ongoing operations.

DXC and its strategic Asia Pacific Airport partner, Chavali Consulting, will bring together DXC’s global aviation experience and Chavali’s deep airport domain expertise to provide a complete end-to-end program to deliver Australia’s best airport terminal and enable the airport’s operational success.

“DXC is delighted to work with Western Sydney Airport on this project of national significance. Embarking on building a greenfield airport from the ground up is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will allow us to bring the latest innovation to the airport and apply technologies that are emerging. We are not only looking forward to supporting this airport with state-of-the-art technology and forward-thinking principles but also helping boost skills and create jobs for Greater Sydney,” said Seelan Nayagam, President Asia Pacific, DXC Technology.

As Master Systems Integrator, DXC will deliver the integration, cybersecurity, and hosting platforms to bring together over 60 operational systems and ensure a fast and seamless journey for customers. Understanding the importance of meeting the airport opening date and the moving parts during construction, DXC has also included a collection of program accelerators that target the rapid integration of airport systems. This includes an Aviation Testing Centre of Excellence, which DXC uses for many airport systems around the world.

With the new airport, Western Sydney is set to become the epicentre of economic growth in New South Wales. To this end, DXC is actively working with Western Sydney University (WSU) to identify opportunities that will help students solve real-world challenges and develop work readiness skills that will be critical to supporting the new airport and the growing Western Sydney region.

About DXC Technology

About Western Sydney International Airport

Western Sydney International is Sydney’s new airport, opening in 2026. The terminal will be able to cater for up to 10 million passengers per year on opening, gradually expanding with demand to eventually cater to 82 million passengers per year by the 2060s, becoming one of the biggest gateways to Australia.

About Chavali Consulting

Chavali Consulting Ltd is a Hong Kong based boutique company specialising in consulting and systems integration services for airports.

