DXC Technology Selected as Master Systems Integrator for Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DXC Technology Selected as Master Systems Integrator for Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been selected as Master Systems Integrator for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. DXC will be responsible for building the airport’s foundational technology platforms in preparation for its opening in 2026 and its ongoing operations.

DXC and its strategic Asia Pacific Airport partner, Chavali Consulting, will bring together DXC’s global aviation experience and Chavali’s deep airport domain expertise to provide a complete end-to-end program to deliver Australia’s best airport terminal and enable the airport’s operational success.

“DXC is delighted to work with Western Sydney Airport on this project of national significance. Embarking on building a greenfield airport from the ground up is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will allow us to bring the latest innovation to the airport and apply technologies that are emerging. We are not only looking forward to supporting this airport with state-of-the-art technology and forward-thinking principles but also helping boost skills and create jobs for Greater Sydney,” said Seelan Nayagam, President Asia Pacific, DXC Technology.

As Master Systems Integrator, DXC will deliver the integration, cybersecurity, and hosting platforms to bring together over 60 operational systems and ensure a fast and seamless journey for customers. Understanding the importance of meeting the airport opening date and the moving parts during construction, DXC has also included a collection of program accelerators that target the rapid integration of airport systems. This includes an Aviation Testing Centre of Excellence, which DXC uses for many airport systems around the world.

With the new airport, Western Sydney is set to become the epicentre of economic growth in New South Wales. To this end, DXC is actively working with Western Sydney University (WSU) to identify opportunities that will help students solve real-world challenges and develop work readiness skills that will be critical to supporting the new airport and the growing Western Sydney region.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Western Sydney International Airport

Western Sydney International is Sydney’s new airport, opening in 2026. The terminal will be able to cater for up to 10 million passengers per year on opening, gradually expanding with demand to eventually cater to 82 million passengers per year by the 2060s, becoming one of the biggest gateways to Australia.

About Chavali Consulting

Chavali Consulting Ltd is a Hong Kong based boutique company specialising in consulting and systems integration services for airports.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005559r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005559/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment