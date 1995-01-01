Logo
Playboy Launches CENTERFOLD

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New creator-led, digital platform is live with founding creator community

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, the globally-recognized, iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today launched CENTERFOLD, the new home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. CENTERFOLD is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity, as the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex.

CENTERFOLD’s founding creator community represents hundreds of millions of social media followers. Hailing from the worlds of music, fashion, fitness and adult entertainment, CENTERFOLD’s founding launch creators include:

  • Cardi B, who also serves as the platform’s Founding Creative Director
  • Amanda Cerny
  • Lana Rhodes
  • Gigi Goode
  • Elsa Jean
  • Ana Foxxx
  • Mia Malkova
  • Keegan Whicker
  • Kate Amouranth
  • Leila Leilani
  • James Maas
  • Plus numerous Playmates including Ashley Hobbs, Carolina Ballesteros, Chasity Samone, Hailee Lautenbach, Yoli Lara, Izabela Guedes, Valerie K and Khrystana

Waitlist applications to join the platform are currently in review. To apply to become a creator, visit www.centerfold.com.

As of today, CENTERFOLD creators can offer personal content subscriptions, the ability to directly message with their fans and more. As the platform continues to expand, the roadmap includes highly sought features in merchandise design, production and distribution capabilities, digital content production, live streaming, blockchain integration and more. CENTERFOLD can be accessed at www.centerfold.com.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spend annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, growth plans and anticipated financial impacts of the Company’s recent business combination, its acquisitions and commercial collaborations.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business or acquired businesses; (2) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock on Nasdaq; (3) the risk that the business combination, recent acquisitions or any proposed transactions disrupt the Company’s current plans and/or operations, including the risk that the Company does not complete any such proposed transactions or achieve the expected benefits from them; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, acquisitions, commercial collaborations and proposed transactions which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain key employees; (5) costs related to being a public company, acquisitions, commercial collaborations and proposed transactions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information of the Company; (9) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (10) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date which they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]


