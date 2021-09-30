Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys Jakks Pacific Inc, DT Midstream Inc, PlayAGS Inc, Sells Devon Energy Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc

New Purchases: CLIM.U, DTOCU, FVT.U, GIIXU, LCAAU, LGACU, PTOCU, FRWAU, JWSM.U,

CLIM.U, DTOCU, FVT.U, GIIXU, LCAAU, LGACU, PTOCU, FRWAU, JWSM.U, Added Positions: JAKK, DTM, AGS, CASA, STEM,

JAKK, DTM, AGS, CASA, STEM, Reduced Positions: FYBR, LNG,

FYBR, LNG, Sold Out: DVN, XLF, EFA, EWU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Jakks Pacific Inc, DT Midstream Inc, PlayAGS Inc, Stem Inc, Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp, sells Devon Energy Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benefit Street Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, Benefit Street Partners LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 36.42% of the total portfolio. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 11,403,922 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK) - 1,356,640 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 372.63% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 553,709 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.04% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 529,933 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Jakks Pacific Inc by 372.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.49 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 1,356,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 213.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in PlayAGS Inc by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 920,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Stem Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84.

Benefit Street Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 25.04%. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Benefit Street Partners LLC still held 553,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benefit Street Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $80.83 and $97.67, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Benefit Street Partners LLC still held 56,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.