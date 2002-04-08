FTI Consulting Appoints Avigyan Das to Lead the Technology Segment in India

MUMBAI, Maharashtra, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Avigyan (Avi) Das as a Senior Managing Director within the Technology segment. Mr. Das is rejoining the firm with more than 15 years of experience in digital forensics, risk management, compliance, regulatory investigations and e-discovery. He brings specialised expertise in data analytics and investigating financial crime and corruption.

Throughout his career, Mr. Das has held senior roles at numerous consulting firms, overseeing work and service delivery across the EMEIA and Asia Pacific regions. He has worked in data analytics, e-discovery services and digital forensics practices within a Big Four consulting firm and has supported clients facing a wide variety of global fraud, risk and compliance, litigation and regulatory investigations.

“Avi is perfectly suited to lead our Technology segment’s growth in India,” said Nick Athanasi, a Senior Managing Director and the Africa, India and Middle East leader within FTI Technology. “He has led complex technology programmes and investigations across industries and many of the geographies where our clients need localised expertise. He also deeply understands the emerging challenges clients are facing across data management, privacy and compliance, which will enable him to broaden our Information Governance, Privacy & Security offerings in India. We welcome his insights and leadership as the Technology segment continues to grow globally.”

Mr. Das added, “FTI Technology is a global market leader in solving complex data challenges involved in large-scale litigation and investigations, compliance, data privacy and information governance. Clients in India need support in these areas more than ever before, as they look to accelerate digital transformation while also mitigating the impact of a growing landscape of risk. I consider it a great opportunity to return to this team of experts and look forward to bringing our solutions to market to help clients in India and internationally to find balance between the value and risk of their data.”

Prior to FTI Technology, Mr. Das served as Associate Managing Director with Exiger, where he was one of the key leaders of the global data analytics function and was instrumental in implementing and mobilising e-discovery and data analytics services. He managed quality assurance teams and ensured that high delivery standards were maintained for data preservation and search, review and subsequent production of data to regulators and counsel.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100