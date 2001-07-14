TDCX Provides Relief Assistance to Employees Affected by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines and the Floods in Malaysia

In the wake of the typhoon in the Philippines and the floods in Malaysia, TDCX Inc. (TDCX), a digital customer experience solutions provider, has commenced relief efforts to help affected employees and communities.

TDCX has started a fund that will go towards helping its employees rebuild their homes and lives. The company is also providing its people with supplies including groceries, water filtration units and solar power chargers to help overcome their immediate challenges.

Mr Lim Chee Gay, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, TDCX, said, “The natural disasters have left many families without homes and necessities. The effects of the typhoon and floods are made worse given it is so close to the festive period. Our hearts go out to all who are affected.

“We are actively reaching out to our employees who live in affected regions. We are aware that many of them have lost their homes and our priority is to provide quick and immediate assistance while we work through the impact of the calamities on them. We stand ready to deepen our relief efforts to support our people in this difficult time,” Mr Lim said.

Employees who are unable to work from home due to the power outages can work in the office instead. Where necessary, employees may take time off to manage their personal affairs, such as to restore their homes.

Those who require additional funds to tide over this difficult time can also work with the company for financial support. Those in the Philippines can request an advance on their salaries while employees in Malaysia can obtain financial aid from TDCX.

Fundraising drive to boost community relief efforts

To help the wider community, TDCX has organised a fundraising drive among its employees. Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by TDCX.

Mr Lim said, “As we help our affected employees recover, we are also mindful of the devastating impact these disasters have had on the community. To further our efforts, we are rallying our 14,000-strong workforce around the world to give generously to help all who are affected get back on their feet as quickly as possible”.

About TDCX Inc.

TDCX Inc. is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 310 awards. For more information, please visit: www.tdcx.com.

