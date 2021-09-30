Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Domo Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Ball Corp

New Purchases: GXO, DOMO, ADGI, AVLR, LIFE, PLD, VRNS, SRAD, SMAR, PLAN, CERE, LAW, ZVIA, DH, ANAB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Domo Inc, Adagio Therapeutics Inc, Avalara Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Ball Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II. As of 2021Q3, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II owns 177 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,170 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62% argenx SE (ARGX) - 22,100 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.07% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 15,700 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 7,700 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) - 44,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 25,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II initiated holding in aTyr Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $5.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 228.75%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 182,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 398.31%. The purchase prices were between $171.83 and $209.33, with an estimated average price of $192.9. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II added to a holding in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.26 and $27.08, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $61 and $81.99, with an estimated average price of $71.44. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $130.46, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $141.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II sold out a holding in TaskUs Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $83.51, with an estimated average price of $47.55.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 51.27%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II still held 6,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II reduced to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 58.79%. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $55.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II still held 15,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II reduced to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 26.01%. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II still held 36,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II reduced to a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc by 29.09%. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II still held 97,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II reduced to a holding in Radware Ltd by 64.47%. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II still held 11,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II reduced to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25.63%. The sale prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund II still held 17,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.