Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II Buys Brilliant Earth Group Inc, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp, UDR Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Oportun Financial Corp, Codex DNA Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II (Current Portfolio) buys Brilliant Earth Group Inc, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp, UDR Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells CBRE Group Inc, Oportun Financial Corp, Codex DNA Inc, American Express Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II. As of 2021Q3, Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II owns 263 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/federated+hermes+managed+volatility+fund+ii/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 14,150 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) - 89,446 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 6,584 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 11,030 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 11,873 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
New Purchase: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (AKA)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II initiated holding in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II initiated holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.64 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $63.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 154.64%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $92.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SLM Corp (SLM)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II added to a holding in SLM Corp by 141.83%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II added to a holding in Popular Inc by 143.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $77.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 160.45%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $548.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II sold out a holding in Oportun Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.69 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $23.05.

Sold Out: Codex DNA Inc (DNAY)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II sold out a holding in Codex DNA Inc. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $19.88, with an estimated average price of $14.19.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Pet Valu Holdings Ltd (PET)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II sold out a holding in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.15 and $35, with an estimated average price of $30.08.

Sold Out: VerticalScope Holdings Inc (FORA)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II sold out a holding in VerticalScope Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Reduced: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II reduced to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 65.58%. The sale prices were between $80.54 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.9. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II still held 5,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II reduced to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 72.83%. The sale prices were between $187.04 and $208, with an estimated average price of $196.3. The stock is now traded at around $191.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II still held 394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II reduced to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 92.5%. The sale prices were between $112.11 and $128.06, with an estimated average price of $119.54. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II still held 124 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Federated Hermes Managed Volatility Fund II.

