Heidrick & Struggles Enters Into Agreements to Acquire RosExpert in Russia and WE Partners in Ukraine and Kazakhstan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, has entered into agreements to acquire RosExpert in Russia and WE Partners in the Ukraine and Kazakhstan, all among the top executive search and leadership consulting firms in each respective country.

These acquisitions form part of Heidrick & Struggles' strategy to expand its global footprint and grow its local presence in key strategic markets around the world. Established 25 years ago in Russia, RosExpert is among the top firms in the country offering integrated executive search and leadership advisory services. In addition, WE Partners are the leading talent and leadership consulting firms in the Ukraine and Kazakhstan. With these acquisitions, Heidrick & Struggles will become the leading executive search and leadership advisory firm in each of these countries and be able to offer a broader range of offerings and capabilities to both local and multinational clients based in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022, subject to relevant regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

About RosExpert
RosExpert is a Russian consulting company founded in 1996, specializing in executive search and leadership assessment and development. RosExpert's clients are 25% of the largest Russian and international companies according to the RBC 500 rating. RosExpert is the first Russian company to pass the international audit of AESC (Association of Executive Search Companies) and has been a member of the Association since 2002. www.rosexpert.ru

About WE Partners
WE Partners is a consulting company specializing in the executive search and leadership assessment and development. WE Partners operates in Ukraine and Kazakhstan markets serving the largest national and global companies in key industries. The total revenue reported in 2020 exceeded $ 1.5 million, and estimated revenue by the end of 2021 it is expected to grow by 25% to $ 2.0 million. The company is a member of AESC, an international association of Executive Search companies that unites the world's major players in the industry. https://wepartners.com/

Media Contacts
Heidrick & Struggles
Nina Chang
[email protected]

RosExpert
Maria Ivanova
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG13842&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-enters-into-agreements-to-acquire-rosexpert-in-russia-and-we-partners-in-ukraine-and-kazakhstan-301448628.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG13842&Transmission_Id=202112210200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG13842&DateId=20211221
