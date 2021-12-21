Logo
Digital Cash Wallets architecture - interview with Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Crunchfish Digital Cash AB ("Crunchfish") announced a patent-pending architecture of Digital Cash Wallets spanning from Core Banking Systems to Digital Cash Wallets either online or offline, in mobile apps or on non-mobile devices. This provides the foundation of Crunchfish's ambition to take a global leadership position within digital payments. CEO Joachim Samuelsson has given a quick interview about the architecture, the go-to-market strategy and the IP portfolio.

In the interview, arranged by Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, CEO Joachim Samuelsson gives market insights into how popular payment services such as Swish in Sweden and UPI in India are both very vulnerable as all backend payment servers as well as the payer's internet connection must be up and running. Crunchfish's Digital Cash Wallet online relaxes these conditions by providing payment availability despite service disruption or server congestion, as well as load balancing of the Core Banking System. The Digital Cash Wallets online and in mobile apps are already ready for shipment. Further, CEO Joachim Samuelsson also updates the market on the business model, go-to-market strategy and the IP portfolio within digital payments.

Listen to the presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsX8ABeKO7Q

For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
[email protected]

Erik Berggren, IR Manager
+46 726 01 16 73
[email protected]

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 21 December 2021 at 08:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser.
Email: [email protected].
Telephone +46 40 200 250.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/r/digital-cash-wallets-architecture---interview-with-crunchfish-ceo-joachim-samuelsson,c3475996

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3475996/1512747.pdf

211221 - CEO Joachim Samuelsson interview on architecture

favicon.png?sn=IO14118&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-cash-wallets-architecture--interview-with-crunchfish-ceo-joachim-samuelsson-301448749.html

SOURCE Crunchfish

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO14118&Transmission_Id=202112210222PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO14118&DateId=20211221
