American Century Capital Portfolios Inc Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Teradyne Inc, Lennar Corp, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Lennar Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Century Capital Portfolios Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Teradyne Inc, Lennar Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fox Corp, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Lennar Corp, Linde PLC, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Capital Portfolios Inc. As of 2021Q3, American Century Capital Portfolios Inc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $-5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AC ALTERNATIVES MARKET NEUTRAL VALUE FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ac+alternatives+market+neutral+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AC ALTERNATIVES MARKET NEUTRAL VALUE FUND
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - -2,793 shares, 45.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
  2. Fox Corp (FOXA) - -47,769 shares, 40.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
  3. Heico Corp (HEI) - -14,217 shares, 39.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - -6,768 shares, 38.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
  5. Teradyne Inc (TER) - -16,779 shares, 38.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -8.23%. The holding were 6,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $66.71, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -6.05%. The holding were 5,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $184.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -4.51%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -4.24%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Siemens AG. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $88.48, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.85%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $71.53, with an estimated average price of $67.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.41%. The holding were 2,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 56.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -1.5%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electrolux AB (ELUX B)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Electrolux AB by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $200.2 and $246.9, with an estimated average price of $221.85. The stock is now traded at around $208.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.45%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.21.

Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.2 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $64.21.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $84.93 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: SentinelOne Inc (S)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95.

Reduced: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $271.28 and $291.83, with an estimated average price of $282.17. The stock is now traded at around $292.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -43.72%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -6,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Teradyne Inc (TER)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.35%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -16,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $93.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $102.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.28%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -18,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 9999%. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -41.22%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -39,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -40.47%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -47,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Atlas Copco AB (ATCO A)

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Atlas Copco AB by 9999%. The sale prices were between $523.2 and $610.6, with an estimated average price of $577.36. The stock is now traded at around $586.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -39.67%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -29,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.



