Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys American Tower Corp, F5 Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Sells Republic Services Inc, Medtronic PLC, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: AMT, FFIV,
- Added Positions: CAG, ZBH, RGA, UNH, KMB, MRK, ALL, ATO, UL, VZ, SON, AFL, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: MDT, ORCL, MMC, BDX, TXN, BK, EMR, JPM, JNJ, LMT, HUBB, CB, TFC, TEL, CVX, SIE, BRK/B, ROG, TTE, CSCO, MDLZ, PNW, OTEX, PEP, DUK, WMT,
- Sold Out: RSG, UHS,
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 324,545 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 239,377 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 720,885 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 136,470 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 290,375 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.41%
Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 60,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: F5 Inc (FFIV)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83. The stock is now traded at around $230.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 62,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 556,848 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 132,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $138.37 and $160.62, with an estimated average price of $151.44.
