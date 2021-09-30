Logo
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys American Tower Corp, F5 Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Sells Republic Services Inc, Oracle Corp, Universal Health Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, F5 Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, sells Republic Services Inc, Oracle Corp, Universal Health Services Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nt+focused+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,001,051 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 743,024 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  3. Unilever PLC (UL) - 2,237,621 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 421,081 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 2,061,755 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 187,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: F5 Inc (FFIV)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83. The stock is now traded at around $230.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 185,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,703,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 55.40%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 406,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $105.75 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $98.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 603,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $483.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 131,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 345,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 283,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $138.37 and $160.62, with an estimated average price of $151.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund keeps buying
