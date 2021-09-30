American Century Investment Trust Buys Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells American Express Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

New Purchases: BAC, TFC, PNC, MTB,

Investment company American Century Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp, Truist Financial Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells American Express Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, American Century Investment Trust owns 15 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGIC INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 745,000 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.81% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 535,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.24% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 400,000 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Aircastle Ltd (AYR) - 375,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.05% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 340,000 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $192.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 284,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 132.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $153.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 745,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 224.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 176.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $109.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Investment Trust sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1.

American Century Investment Trust sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52.