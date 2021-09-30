Logo
American Century Investment Trust Buys Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells American Express Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Century Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp, Truist Financial Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells American Express Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, American Century Investment Trust owns 15 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGIC INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC INCOME FUND
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 745,000 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.81%
  2. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 535,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.24%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 400,000 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Aircastle Ltd (AYR) - 375,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.05%
  5. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 340,000 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $192.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 284,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 132.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $153.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 745,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 224.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 176.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $109.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

American Century Investment Trust sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

American Century Investment Trust sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52.



