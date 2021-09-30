Pioneer Real Estate Shares Buys Newmark Group Inc, Sells Realogy Holdings Corp, Urban Outfitters Inc

New Purchases: NMRK,

NMRK, Added Positions: EXPI,

EXPI, Reduced Positions: JLL,

JLL, Sold Out: RLGY, URBN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Newmark Group Inc, sells Realogy Holdings Corp, Urban Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Real Estate Shares. As of 2021Q3, Pioneer Real Estate Shares owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pioneer Real Estate Shares's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+real+estate+shares/current-portfolio/portfolio

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 21,380 shares, 45.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) - 2,041 shares, 27.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.8% Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 34,623 shares, 26.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Pioneer Real Estate Shares initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.14 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.75%. The holding were 34,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Real Estate Shares sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66.

Pioneer Real Estate Shares sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $35.78.