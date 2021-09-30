Pioneer Real Estate Shares Buys Newmark Group Inc, Sells Realogy Holdings Corp, Urban Outfitters Inc

For the details of Pioneer Real Estate Shares's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+real+estate+shares/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer Real Estate Shares
- eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 21,380 shares, 45.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) - 2,041 shares, 27.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.8%
- Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 34,623 shares, 26.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Pioneer Real Estate Shares initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.14 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.75%. The holding were 34,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Pioneer Real Estate Shares sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66.Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
Pioneer Real Estate Shares sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $35.78.
