Fastweb and Infinera Successfully Achieve Record-breaking 600 Gb/s Transmission Speed Trial on Milan-Bari Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) and Fastweb, one of the main telecom providers in Italy, announced today the record-breaking single-wavelength service connectivity speed trial of 600 Gb/s across Fastweb’s network, including the Milan-Bari optical route spanning 1,372 kilometers, using Infinera’s fifth-generation ICE6 800G technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform. The programmable flexibility of Infinera’s ICE6 solution enabled Fastweb to increase network capacity by up to two times. This seamless network upgrade ensures Fastweb’s enterprise and service provider customers are equipped with reliable, ultra-high-speed capacity to meet increased growth in data traffic and bandwidth demands.



The demonstrated industry-leading performance, which will provide substantial network value, played a significant role in Fastweb’s selection of Infinera’s ICE6 solution to enhance its backbone network. With Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution, Fastweb is poised to increase its network capacity and launch new 400 Gigabit Ethernet services across its existing infrastructure. Infinera’s ICE6 solution features probabilistic constellation shaping and digital Nyquist subcarrier technology with dual-carrier super-channels, enabling successful transmission of 1.2 Tb/s signals on the Milan-Bari route. The combination of these technologies improves Fastweb’s spectral efficiency and boosts existing capacity on its current Infinera flexible-grid backbone network.

Infinera’s ICE6 technology allows Fastweb to find the right balance between maximum transmission speeds and the greatest capacity per fiber, with the same end-of-life performance, protecting Fastweb’s infrastructure investments for years to come.

“Sustaining the digital transformation efforts of enterprises and meeting our customers’ need is our primary objective,” said Marco Arioli, Technology Officer, Fastweb. “We are constantly looking to improve our infrastructure to ensure we can always provide our customers with the highest bandwidth and best-quality services they need to be successful. ICE6 is a significant step forward for us, substantially increasing the capacity of our network with a smooth upgrade path and enabling us to keep up with the relentless demand for increased capacity of unpredictable bandwidth-hungry events.”

“Infinera’s ICE6 solution enables network operators to meet the demands of rapid bandwidth growth by providing the greatest capacity at the greatest reach, resulting in the most cost-effective and spectrally efficient solution,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “We are pleased to continue to support Fastweb’s upgrade of its network infrastructure to meet today’s growing bandwidth demands.”

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

About FASTWEB

With 2.7 million wireline customers and 2.3 million mobile customers, Fastweb is a major Italian telecommunications operator. The company offers a wide range of voice and data services, fixed communication and mobile, to households and businesses. Since its creation in 1999, the company has focused on innovation and network infrastructure to provide high quality ultra-broadband services. Fastweb has developed a national fiber optic network infrastructure of 56,000 kilometers with over 4 million kilometers of fiber that now reaches 22 million households, 8 of which with a proprietary network with connection speeds of up to 1 Gigabit. Fastweb offers a wide range of fixed and mobile voice and data services to families and businesses of all sizes, from start-ups and small and medium enterprises, to the large corporates and the public sector, offering advanced telecommunication and ICT services, such as housing, cloud computing, security and unified communication. The company has been part of the Swisscom Group since September 2007.

