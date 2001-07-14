Logo
Accsys Improves Accoya® Production With Hi-Tech New Arnhem Wood Handling Equipment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Accsys, creator of Accoya® and Tricoya® sustainable wood building products, has completed a significant milestone in upgrading its manufacturing capabilities: a new wood handling machine and process has now entered the commissioning stage at its flagship facility in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Known internally as ‘Stacker II’, the new equipment will provide substantial safety, quality and efficiency improvements in sorting and preparing the sustainably-sourced raw wood to be transformed, through the company’s unique and proprietary acetylation process, into ultra-high-performance Accoya® wood.

On 14 December the ribbon was cut on Stacker II, marking its progress into the commissioning phase following the detailed design and engineering to suit Accsys’ specific needs and requirements, and the actual installation. An international team of Accsys colleagues and contractors worked together to drive the project forward on schedule and within budget, progressing in parallel with the addition of the site’s fourth acetylation reactor.

Following the commissioning process, Stacker II is expected to ramp up its operation speed and capacity over the first few months of 2022. The increased throughput provided by the new machinery will be aligned with the completion and operation of the fourth reactor, growing annual Accoya wood production capacity at the site by 25% from 60,000m3 to 80,000m3.

Francis Lenders, Site Managing Director for Accsys Arnhem, said:

“We aim to delight our customers, and the desire from all over the globe for more Accoya has driven our rapid expansion in recent years. This milestone is one part of Accsys’ global growth strategy to build five times capacity by 2025, and delivering on it as planned and scheduled back in 2019 – despite the changing coronavirus situation – is a great achievement we are all proud of.

The addition of Stacker II, with the increased production capacity from our new reactor coming soon, will help us provide the world with more – and help us further improve our levels of safety for our colleagues, and quality of our products, here in Arnhem.”

ENDS

For more information visit

www.accsysplc.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005712r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005712/en/

