Lleida.net joins the OTCQX Composite index of OTC Markets, reserved for the most transparent companies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lleida.net joins the OTCQX Composite index of OTC Markets, reserved for the most transparent companies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MADRID, Dec. 21, 2021

MADRID, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish tech company Lleida.net (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) (BME:LLN) has been included in the OTCQX Composite Index of OTC Markets.

The OTCQX Composite recognizes investor-oriented OTC-listed companies with high levels of transparency. It is the third index in which Lleida.net has been included in America since it began trading there in 2020.

The corporation, whose shares have been traded in New York since November last year, is already listed on the OTCQX Dividend and OTCQX International indexes.

CEO and founder Sisco Sapena, said:"the U.S. market has shown during 2021 that we are an interesting company for American investors. In addition, our inclusion in three indexes on OTCQX prove that we are a liquid, transparent and attractive company internationally."

Jonathan Dickson, Vice President of OTC in Europe, added that: "We're delighted that Lleida.net has experienced such success on our OTCQX market in the US and congratulate them on their accomplishments. We are pleased to recognize Lleida.net and look forward to welcoming more companies from the region to our OTCQX Market."

Throughout 2021, Lleida.net has been one of the Spanish market companies with the highest liquidity levels. Over the year, the company has traded more than 80 million euros in shares.

OTCQX is a U.S. market for companies listed on a qualified international stock exchange. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Over 11,000 U.S. and global securities (including financial services, metals & mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, retail, media, and utilities) are listed on the market, which has a total annual dollar volume of $605 billion.

In Europe, Lleida.net is part of the IBEX Growth Market 15 index, which brings together the fastest-moving companies in the Spanish alternative market.

It is also part of Euronext Tech Croissance, which includes the leading technology companies in the Pan-European space.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic notification, signature, and contracting industry and is listed in Spain, France, and the United States.

Its technology has been granted more than 200 patents from 63 countries on five continents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most important in the industry worldwide.

Among those countries are the United States, the European Union, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.

At present, some 70 countries recognize the legal validity of the Spanish company's electronic methods to certify legal notifications in contracting processes.

Recently, it approved the purchase of the company, Indenova for 7.1 million euros, in one of the most significant operations in the Spanish SaaS market in 2021.

favicon.png?sn=IO14177&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-joins-the-otcqx-composite-index-of-otc-markets-reserved-for-the-most-transparent-companies-301448822.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO14177&Transmission_Id=202112210513PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO14177&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment