ORGO Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (ORGO)

Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Organogenesis is a regenerative medicine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets in the U.S.

If you suffered a loss due to Organogenesis Holdings, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (ORGO) Failed to Disclose the Truth About its High Prices and Product Reimbursements

According to the complaint, during the class period, Defendants improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products and improperly inducing doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements. As a result, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were in substantial part unsustainable.

The truth came out on October 12, 2021, in an anonymous report published on Value Investors Club, an online website where investors share investment advice. On this news, Organogenesis' stock price fell over 14%, to close at $10.35 per share on October 12, 2021.

If you acquired shares of Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (ORGO) securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, you have until February 8, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or costs.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005028/en/

