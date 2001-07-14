Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein Chairman & CEO, Honored by National Hispanic Health Foundation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein Chairman & CEO, Honored by National Hispanic Health Foundation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was honored by The National Hispanic Foundation (NHHF) for his leadership in helping to improve health equity and supporting the needs of Hispanic communities and health professionals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006065/en/

MicrosoftTeams-image_%287%29.jpg

Left to right: Stanley M. Bergman with National Hispanic Health Foundation Board of Directors, Dr. Conchita Paz, Dr. Elena Rios, and Dr. Mark Diaz (Photo: Business Wire)

The NHHF, which is the philanthropic arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), honored Mr. Bergman this month at its 18th Annual New York Hispanic Health Professional Student Scholarship Gala.

During his address, Mr. Bergman thanked Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO of the NHMA, and President of the NHHF, and recognized three other distinguished Hispanic Health Leadership Award honorees, including: Dr. Erica Friedman, of the City College of New York School of Medicine; Sylvia Puente of the Latino Policy Forum; and Dr. Chinyere Anyaogu of North Central Bronx Hospital.

“We are excited about our ongoing support from Team Schein and thrilled to honor Mr. Bergman, who shares our commitment to help reduce health inequities for Hispanic and Latin American communities,” said Dr. Rios.

Over the years, Henry Schein has supported the mission of NHHF and NHMA to recruit more members of the Hispanic community into health care careers, advocate for increased Hispanic faculty at dental and medical schools, and expand access to and improve equity in health care. Most recently, Most recently, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation has supported the efforts of NHHF and NHMA to reduce vaccine hesitancy and bridge cultural barriers to vaccine access in Latino communities, including the “Vaccinate for All” campaign, which uses cultural competency tools to engage and encourage Latino and Hispanic Americans to get vaccinated.

“I am honored to receive this wonderful recognition on behalf of Team Schein, and recognize the critical role the National Hispanic Medical Association plays in fostering positive and progressive change in the U.S. health care system,” said Mr. Bergman. “We are deeply committed to the mission of the NHHF and NHMA and celebrate the critical impact of their scholarship programs, mentorship of aspiring Hispanic clinicians, and advocacy, education and career development programs in cultivating and inspiring a new generation of Hispanic health care leaders.”

For more than three decades, Henry Schein has worked to find innovative and impactful ways to promote health equity and foster diversity and cultural competency in the health care professions that the Company serves. This ongoing activity includes support for health care missions that promote the health of underserved and underrepresented communities through prevention, treatment, and education; partnerships with a variety of medical and dental associations that strengthen the pipeline of Hispanics entering health care professions; promote the leadership of Hispanic health care professionals; and support the continuing education of Hispanic health care professionals. The Company’s commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion is also demonstrated by its employee resource group, COLEGAS, which is dedicated to the representation, advancement, and inclusion of Hispanic and Latin Americans at Henry Schein.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215006065r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006065/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment