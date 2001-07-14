Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein Chairman & CEO, Honored by National Hispanic Health Foundation

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was honored by The National Hispanic Foundation (NHHF) for his leadership in helping to improve health equity and supporting the needs of Hispanic communities and health professionals.

The NHHF, which is the philanthropic arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), honored Mr. Bergman this month at its 18th Annual New York Hispanic Health Professional Student Scholarship Gala.

During his address, Mr. Bergman thanked Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO of the NHMA, and President of the NHHF, and recognized three other distinguished Hispanic Health Leadership Award honorees, including: Dr. Erica Friedman, of the City College of New York School of Medicine; Sylvia Puente of the Latino Policy Forum; and Dr. Chinyere Anyaogu of North Central Bronx Hospital.

“We are excited about our ongoing support from Team Schein and thrilled to honor Mr. Bergman, who shares our commitment to help reduce health inequities for Hispanic and Latin American communities,” said Dr. Rios.

Over the years, Henry Schein has supported the mission of NHHF and NHMA to recruit more members of the Hispanic community into health care careers, advocate for increased Hispanic faculty at dental and medical schools, and expand access to and improve equity in health care. Most recently, Most recently, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation has supported the efforts of NHHF and NHMA to reduce vaccine hesitancy and bridge cultural barriers to vaccine access in Latino communities, including the “Vaccinate for All” campaign, which uses cultural competency tools to engage and encourage Latino and Hispanic Americans to get vaccinated.

“I am honored to receive this wonderful recognition on behalf of Team Schein, and recognize the critical role the National Hispanic Medical Association plays in fostering positive and progressive change in the U.S. health care system,” said Mr. Bergman. “We are deeply committed to the mission of the NHHF and NHMA and celebrate the critical impact of their scholarship programs, mentorship of aspiring Hispanic clinicians, and advocacy, education and career development programs in cultivating and inspiring a new generation of Hispanic health care leaders.”

For more than three decades, Henry Schein has worked to find innovative and impactful ways to promote health equity and foster diversity and cultural competency in the health care professions that the Company serves. This ongoing activity includes support for health care missions that promote the health of underserved and underrepresented communities through prevention, treatment, and education; partnerships with a variety of medical and dental associations that strengthen the pipeline of Hispanics entering health care professions; promote the leadership of Hispanic health care professionals; and support the continuing education of Hispanic health care professionals. The Company’s commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion is also demonstrated by its employee resource group, COLEGAS, which is dedicated to the representation, advancement, and inclusion of Hispanic and Latin Americans at Henry Schein.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

