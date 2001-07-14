Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Shareholders

Business Wire
Business Wire
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) to determine whether certain Aquestive officers and directors violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duty to the Company. Aquestive is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops products to address unmet medical needs. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate is Libervant (diazepam), the first oral diazepam-based therapy for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures.

If you would like more information about Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) May Have Misled Investors About the Likelihood of Approval of its New Drug Application for Libervant

According to a complaint filed on behalf of purchasers of Aquestive, on December 2, 2019, Aquestive announced the completion of the rolling submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters (the "Libervant NDA"). During the relevant period, Aquestive expressed that the process for obtaining FDA approval was on target and "as expected."

On September 25, 2019, Aquestive announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA indicating that the review cycle for the Libervant NDA was complete but the application could not be approved in its current form. Aquestive informed shareholders, "the FDA cited that, in a study submitted by the Company with the NDA, certain weight groups showed a lower drug exposure level than desired. The Company intends to provide to the FDA additional information on PK modeling to demonstrate that dose adjustments will obtain the desired exposure levels." On this news, Aquestive's stock price fell $2.64 per share, or over 34.69%, to close at $4.97 per share on September 28, 2020.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., contact us for more information. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or costs.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005032/en/

