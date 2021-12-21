Total Brain Licenses iSPOT-D for Depression Research

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Total Brain Licenses iSPOT-D for Depression Research

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Janssen Research & Development to employ Total Brain data for new insights into depression

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain today announced that the company will license its International Study to Predict Optimized Treatment for Depression (iSPOT-D) research data to Janssen Research & Development, LLC. The company will use Total Brain's iSPOT-D data to support clinical studies and precision drug development efforts to treat depression.

MyBrainSolutions_Logo.jpg

This perpetual license agreement is non-exclusive and makes Janssen R&D the third company to license the iSPOT-D data.

"Total Brain's unique standardization and diverse complementary datasets are increasingly proving their value latency at the highest levels of clinical neuroscience," explained Dr. Evian Gordon, Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, Total Brain.

iSPOT-D is the largest study of its kind in depression. The study identified objective indicators of treatment response in more than 1,700 depressed individuals using genetics, cognition, brain structure and function imaging, as well as a range of clinical measures, including:

  • Genetics (850,000 SNPs)
  • A battery of cognitive tests
  • Electroencephalogram (EEG)
  • Event related potentials (ERP)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
  • Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI)
  • Functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI)
  • Mainstream clinical assessments.

This research study has been published in 55 peer reviewed publications.

About Total Brain

Total Brain is based in San Francisco and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (

ASX:TTB, Financial). Total Brain is a mental health and brain performance monitoring and support platform that has more than 1M registered users. Benefits for healthcare providers include improved patient outcomes, tracking of evidence-based outcomes across the continuum of care, and a reduction in clinician fatigue. Benefits for employers and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs and higher productivity. totalbrain.com.

For More Information

Contact:

Kelly Faville, Rocket Social Impact


[email protected]


978-621-6667

favicon.png?sn=SF14017&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-brain-licenses-ispot-d-for-depression-research-301448777.html

SOURCE Total Brain

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14017&Transmission_Id=202112210619PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14017&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment