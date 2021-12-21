Logo
FIRST RESOURCE BANK ANNOUNCES DATE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 720 Eagleview Boulevard, Exton, PA 19341. At the annual meeting, the Bank's shareholders will consider a proposal to form a bank holding company to own all of the Bank's outstanding common stock, in addition to other typical annual meeting matters. The Bank expects to mail annual meeting materials to shareholders on or about March 21, 2022, and shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

First_Resource_Bank_Logo.jpg

Under the Company's bylaws, a shareholder wishing to place a matter on the agenda for consideration at an annual meeting of shareholders must provide written notice 90 to 150 days prior to the meeting, and shareholders wishing to nominate a director at an annual meeting of shareholders must provide written notice 90 to 120 days prior to the meeting. For the 2022 annual meeting to be held on April 27, 2022, the period for a shareholder to provide notice of a matter to be placed on the agenda for consideration at the 2022 annual meeting is now open and will expire on January 27, 2022, and the period for a shareholder to provide notice of a director nomination will commence on December 28, 2021 and will also expire on January 27, 2022.

About First Resource Bank

About First Resource Bank First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=PH13640&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-resource-bank-announces-date-of-2022-annual-meeting-301448566.html

SOURCE First Resource Bank

