Hanjiao Group Invited by Rising China Interview Show

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hanjiao Group Invited by Rising China Interview Show

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanjiao Group, Inc. ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HJGP), a Nevada holding corporation that, through its variable interest entity, is engaged in providing home care services and related healthcare products to the middle-aged and elderly communities in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced the Company was selected by CCTV's Rising China Interview Show ("Rising China") as one of the supported enterprises. Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao was invited as a guest speaker of Rising China to discuss the business management in enterprise development with the show host on December 16, 2021.

Rising China, a program of CCTV digital channel, is a large-scale studio-based interview show program combined with live-action shooting. Through a multi-faceted media perspective, Rise China interviews Chinese private enterprise groups to discuss the commonalities of enterprise growth and explore the core of brand development. Rising China aims to show the commitment and social responsibility of modern enterprises by focusing on the outstanding performance of national enterprises in establishing national brands and assisting enterprises to improve their brand reputation and influence. In view of Hanjiao's continuous promotion of the smart senior care market and its rapid growth from a small private enterprise to a US-listed senior care company in just a few years, the Rising China program committee decided to include Hanjiao in the list of supported enterprises to assist the Company's development and promote transformation and upgrading of senior care industry.

Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao, commented, "We are excited that our Company was selected to partner with Rising China to share the story of our brand and development. We will continue to develop in the health and wellness industry, and become an senior care platform supported by an intelligent service system that brings together wellness related talents, education, services, products and technology. We believe we could inspire other entrepreneurs, and better promote our Company through Rising China."

About Hanjiao Group, Inc.

Hanjiao Group, Inc. (OTC: HJGP) ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") is a Nevada holding corporation that, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, is engaged in the business of distributing healthcare related products and providing senior care institutions, home care services, housekeeping services, home appliance maintenance, senior socialization, meal services, and consultation services to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its "Internet + Wellness" homecare services cloud platform - Yiyuankangyang, online e-Commerce platform (www.fozgo.com) and offline service centers. Hanjiao's business is conducted through Beijing Yingjun Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity formed in Beijing, China on March 27, 2007.

About CCTV Digital Channel

CCTV Digital Channel, a China TV integrated operation platform invested by China Central Television and China International Television Corporation, is China's first operating organization engaged in digital channel integration technical support and agency marketing business in China. Currently, CCTV Digital Channel integrates a total of 30 TV channels and maintains a leading position in the market with "the number of channels integrated, the number of contracted network companies and the number of subscribers covered", and it is the largest integrated operation platform for TV in China.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Hanjiao Group, Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to the Chinese government regulation of U.S. publicly listed companies and our industry such as China's M&A rules, Anti-Monopoly Law, and the Data Security Law, or other laws that may target our corporate structure and impact our ability to conduct business in the PRC, accept foreign investments, or list on an U.S. or other foreign exchange, risks of market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Honggang Xu
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 185-1685-0587

Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-718-213-7386

favicon.png?sn=CN13214&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanjiao-group-invited-by-rising-china-interview-show-301448722.html

SOURCE Hanjiao Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN13214&Transmission_Id=202112210730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN13214&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment