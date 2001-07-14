Quantum-Si to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si” or the “Company”), a life sciences tools company commercializing a unique protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually on January 10-13, 2022. Quantum-Si’s management is scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Quantum-Si investor website. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Quantum-Si

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2013, Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.

