Agora Partners with Bishop Fox to Set the Highest Security Standard for Real-Time Engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has partnered with Bishop Fox , the largest private offensive security firm to work on multiple security areas.



This partnership will set the highest industry standards for real-time engagement (RTE) security, while also providing Agora with continued security, safety and privacy across its platform.

“At Agora, security has always been a top priority,” said Yaniv Elmadawi, VP of Solutions & Technology Services at Agora. “We’re constantly evaluating the best methods for ensuring security, safety and privacy across our platform. Through this new partnership with Bishop Fox, we will continue to enhance security capabilities across our platform that go beyond even the highest industry standards.”

The new partnership revolves around two Bishop Fox offerings: The Cosmos platform, which delivers continuous offensive security to protect dynamic attack surfaces by combining advanced technology, automation, and expert-driven testing and Red Teaming & Readiness, which emulates potential threats featuring motivations, goals, and how combatants operate with different tools. This holistic security view provides an ability to defend against real-world, sophisticated attacks.

Here’s a closer look at the capabilities Bishop Fox brings to its partnership with Agora.

Attack surface management

Cosmos continuously captures Agora’s entire external attack surface, discovering known targets, as well as those that are often out-of-scope for traditional technologies. The platform will also map Agora’s changing perimeter, drawing upon public information and intelligence-gathering methods to generate an up-to-date map of its attack surface.

Exposure identification

To proactively defend against emerging threats, Cosmos will uncover ways adversaries could potentially gain initial access to Agora’s environments, such as insecure apps, misconfigurations, missing patches, bad passwords, and more. This collected intelligence and an automated exposure reconnaissance engine quickly identify risks so that attack windows can be closed before attackers find them.

Continuous attack emulation

Bishop Fox’s expert testers use both publicly available and proprietary tools to safely execute initial exploitation and post-exploitation tactics aligned to industry standard methodologies. Cosmos will enable Agora to gauge impact by providing visibility into how adversaries can capitalize on susceptible assets, including post-exploitation pathways, systems, and at-risk data.

Added security expertise

The partnership will also provide Agora with a focused list of suggestions and if applicable, validated exposures with actionable guidance, as well as impact analysis to aid in prioritizing the areas with the greatest risk. Cosmos operators are available to provide expert insights into vulnerabilities and to conduct testing on-demand to ensure exposures have been fully remediated and are no longer susceptible to compromise. The platform delivers a centralized view of insights into what the Bishop Fox team is finding and analyzing in real-time, as well as attack surface data, impact analysis, and remediation recommendations.

Red Teaming & Readiness

Bishop Fox’s Red Team will test Agora’s security defenses, leveraging the same tactics, techniques, and procedures as skilled real-world adversaries. The multi-point methodology tests information systems, and expands to cover physical and social engineering avenues that emulate the actions of determined adversaries.

“Our solutions are a natural fit for adding offensive security testing to Agora’s real-time engagement platform,” said Jamie Fiedrich, Vice President and General Manager of Cosmos at Bishop Fox. “We’re excited to partner with a forward-thinking company that puts security front and center to help Agora accelerate their security and privacy efforts, which is clearly a core focus for every product they develop.”

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.