Tenable recognized for award-winning workplace in 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today celebrated its recognition as a premiere workplace in 2021. Most recently, the company was honored by Comparably for the following categories throughout December:

Best Company Culture: Tenable given an A+ overall culture score.

Best CEO: Amit Yoran was ranked in the top 5% of CEOs for similarly sized companies.

Best Company for Women: Tenable's Gender Score, which tracks how positively women rate their experience at a company, was ranked in the top 5% for similarly sized companies.

Best Company for Diversity: Tenable's Diversity Score, which tracks how positively diverse employees rate their experience at a company, was ranked in the top 10% for similarly sized companies.

“On the heels of such a challenging past couple of years, it’s been more important than ever to prioritize our team as people, not just employees,” said Bridgett Paradise, Chief People Officer, Tenable. “Ending the year on such a positive note with the Comparably recognitions motivates us to make Tenable an even better place to work in the new year.”

Earlier this year, Comparably also recognized Tenable for its employee happiness and competitive compensation . The company was also named a 2021 ‘Top Workplace’ by the Washington Post, based on ratings from employees for the third year in a row.

To join Tenable’s award-winning workplace, visit: https://careers.tenable.com/ .

